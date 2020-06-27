Covid-19 : concert grand virtual for support in the search for a vaccine

A concert grand virtual is being held this Saturday night (20h, French time) to support research of a vaccine against the coronavirus. Presented by the famous actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the event is co-organised by the european Commission and the World organization of the Citizen.

Shakira, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Christine and the Queens, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus or Usher are among the artists present at the event. Many celebrities such as David Beckham, Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron and Forest Whitaker speaks during the night to show your support.

The concert will be broadcast live on the accounts of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to the european Commission and of the site Overall Objective of the Unit. Groupe Canal + will also enter the concert virtual back in its chain of CStar (00h45).



