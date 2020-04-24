Covid-19 : Demi Lovato and Fabletics engage with their new collection

(Relaxnews) – Partners for several years, Demi Lovato and Fabletics lift the veil on their new collaboration for spring 2020. Always access on the design and performance, this collection is distinguished, however, by its appearance of solidarity. A sum from the sale of creations will provide material to the workers in the front line of the epidemic of coronavirus via the response Fund solidarity Covid-19 established by the World Health Organization (WHO).

New collaboration between the american actress and singer Demi Lovato, and the brand of activewear Fabletics, which offer a new women’s collection revolved around the aesthetics but also the performance of raw dedicated and functional details. Witness the models PowerHold and Mila intended to increase the comfort and the technical with the practical elements for each sporting activity.

This collection consists of course of essential leggings from Fabletics, but also sport bras, T-shirts and hooded short jacket type bomber. If some parts are offered in black, very sober, we find a whole selection of designs available in vibrant hues like blue, yellow, and pink.

Coinciding with the global health crisis, this launch takes a peculiar turn. Demi Lovato and Fabletics have taken the decision to support the fight against the pandemic. For each item sold, $ 5 will be used to provide equipment for front-line workers. Fabletics offers up to 125.000 dollars until June 30 to support the response Fund solidarity Covid-19.

The pieces from this collaboration are to discover on-line Fabletics.com.