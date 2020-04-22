COVID-19 Denier in Ohio dies of coronavirus

A man from Ohio age 60, who called on the pandemic Coronavirus a “political ploy,” died of COVID-19.

John W. McDaniel died last Wednesday in Columbus – just one month after she shared several publications on Facebook rejecting orders to stay at home the State. McDaniel, who described the locking of the Ohio “bullshit”, is revealed to be positive for COVID-19 at the end of march.

“Someone has the guts to say that this COVID19 is a political ploy? Ask a friend. Prove to me the contrary”, he wrote in a note published on 13 march, according to The sun.

On march 15, McDaniel has called the governor of Ohio Mike DeWine, saying that he had not the right to close bars and restaurants.

“I say bullshit!!! It does not have this authority,” would have said McDaniel. “If you’re paranoid to the idea of falling ill, do not run out. This should not prevent those of us to live our lives. The madness must stop.”

His account on the social networks seems to have been deleted since then.

Although it is not clear whether McDaniel had health problems underlying, which could complicate his battle with COVID-19, his obituary note that McDaniel has had cancer in the 80’s.

McDaniel, who was the president of the society of industrial manufacturing of his company, leaves in mourning his wife and his two adult sons.

“You wouldn’t be able to find a husband, a father, a son, a brother, an uncle and a friend more loving and loyal,” said the obit. “In simple terms, Johnny McDaniel loved life and loved all those he knew with all his heart.”

Despite the messages of anti-lock McDaniel, his family has asked for “everyone to continue to practice social distancing to protect each other.”

McDaniel was the first person from Marion county to die because of COVID-19, Marion Star reported.

At 21 April, Ohio had reported a total of 13 725 cases of coronavirus and 557 deaths, according to The New York Times. Marion county has the largest number of cases with 2 of 132 persons infected.

