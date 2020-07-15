COVID-19: Dwayne Johnson donated 7 bottles of water Lakh workers first-line

The Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson announced that he and his company of bottles of water, Voss, had made a gift of 700 000 bottles of the medical community working tirelessly on the front lines of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

The professional wrestler turned actor, at the age of 48 years, was on Instagram on Sunday to share the news.

“This message is for the people to be very, very special. I’m talking about our workers, our health workers, who work tirelessly, day after day, for months and months, and continue to do,” he said in the video.