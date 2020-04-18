COVID-19 : Hayley Wickenheiser distributes medical equipment

Less than a week after being called to the generosity of the people of the Toronto area, the former glory of the canadian hockey Hayley Wickenheiser has distributed medical equipment to the employees who fight against the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

On Saturday, the athlete’s 41 years old and more than 80 volunteers have been busy receiving, organizing and distributing hundreds of masks, shields, gloves, gowns and other medical supplies.

The one who is studying medicine had launched a cry from the heart to the community of greater Toronto, last Sunday, on his Twitter account.

“After the desperate pleas of my friends working on the front lines in Toronto, I have decided to launch an application, had written Wickenheiser. These articles are not for my use. I’m not looking for money.”

“I don’t have much to offer in exchange, maybe a t-shirt signed, a smile and good karma”, she added.

The holder of four olympic gold medals is associated with the body ConquerCOVID19, which brings together professionals in the field of health and business. This consolidation work in order to get equipment to protect the doctors and nurses who care for people infected with the coronavirus.

The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, has made act of presence at the event of Wickenheiser. They have also held a videoconference with the canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, which was published on the Twitter account of Ford.

“This team ConquerCOVID is nothing less than miraculous, said the Hollywood star at the conversation. These people have allowed us to avoid falling into a precipice and I thank them.”

Reynolds had relayed the initiative Wickenheiser to its 35 million subscribers on his account Instagram.