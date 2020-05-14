COVID-19: Justin Bieber carries over

Justin Bieber won’t be singing in the Centre Videotron on 3 September. Or anywhere else in America in 2020. The culprit is still the coronavirus.

The canadian star has announced on Wednesday the postponement of all the representations of his tour Forexwhich was taken off on may 14, in Seattle, a city among the most affected by the pandemic COVID-19.

Bieber also had a stop at the Bell Centre in Montreal on her schedule, on the 14th of September.

In the Centre Videotron, it indicates to us that a new date will be communicated. The spokesperson Gabriel Marchessault also wished to specify that this deferral does not mean that it will be impossible to present concerts in September.

“This is not because the situation will not correct, it we do not know. In the case of Justin Bieber, this is because the entire tour is postponed. We are a collateral damage.”