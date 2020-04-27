COVID-19, Lady Gaga, Pitbull, 2Frères and Vero

This week, in the 5@7 iHeartRadio, Patrick Langlois we speak of the issue Stronger Together, All togetherfrom the album Chromatica of Lady Gaga that will include two collaborations of mark and a recovery masterful a song of the Foo Fighters to fight against the COVID-19. Also discover : 2Frères touring the drive-ins, Véronique Cloutier participates in the last clip of Blue Jeans, Blue Pitbull registered its trade-mark, and Pink Floyd gives us her best music online!

It is this Sunday starting at 18: 30, that will be broadcast (including on iHeartRadio and VRAK), the issuance Stronger Together, All together designed to pay tribute to front-line workers who fight daily against the COVID-19. This special 90-minute meet, notably Céline Dion, Marie-Mai, Michael Bublé, Bryan Adams, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain, Alessia Cara, Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne and Charlotte Cardin.

The album Chromatica of Lady Gaga will feature collaborations with Ariana Grande and Elton John! Originally scheduled for 10 April, the launch of this drive has been reset to a later date due to the crisis of the sars coronavirus.

Failing to be able to present shows in the dining room because of the crisis of the COVID-19the 2Frères have decided to organise a tour of the drive-ins this summer!

Véronique Cloutier is part of the 780 Quebec in confinement who have accepted the invitation of Blue Jeans Blue dance in the new video the song The king of the dance online!

Chris Martin of Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding and Bastille are just some of the british stars who have taken from the song Times Like These Foo Fighters, whose profits will be donated to a fund of the world health Organization (WHO).

Pitbull registered its expression EEEEEEEYOOOOOO! It would be the first time in history that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) accepts to save this type of brand, which could open the way for other artists.

And after Radiohead and Metallica, to the turn of Pink Floyd to entertain its fans in containment by offering the best concerts online, once per week!