COVID-19, Lady Gaga, P!nk, The Weeknd and Drake

This week, in the 5@7 iHeartRadio, Patrick Langlois we talk about the benefit concert One World : Together at Home for the COVID-19 established by Lady Gaga. Also, P!nk infection of the coronavirus, many festivals are cancelled, The Weeknd and Drake stand on top, Anthony Kavanagh launches out in the music and Katy Perry reveals the sex of her unborn baby.

VRAK and iHeartRadio will broadcast live, Saturday, April 18, from 20 h, a large benefit concert of two hours, as established by none other than Lady Gaga! Baptized One World : Together at Homethis show will bring together the biggest stars in music, including Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, Lizzo, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder.

P!nk announced that it had contracted the COVID-19 but be now restored, just as his son Jameson three years old. The singer took the opportunity to denounce the administration’s decision to Trump to limit the access to screening tests in the United States and to make a donation of $ 500,000 to the emergency Fund of the hospital of Philadelphia where his mother, Judy, has worked for 18 years.

The organizers of the Francos de Montrealthe Festival International de Jazz de Montréalthe Quebec city summer Festival and FestiVoix de Trois-Rivières have announced the cancellation of these events which were to take place this summer due to the pandemic of COVID-19. The Just for laughs Festival has also been postponed from 15 July to 29 September.

The canadian artists showing in the United States! While The Weeknd is number 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 for a second consecutive week thanks to his song Blinding Lights, Drake has unveiled the novelty Toosie Slide as well as a video clip illustrating the new reality at the time of the COVID-19.

Anthony Kavanagh launches out in the music, a cherished dream for more than 30 years! The comedian has unveiled her first song, co-authored with Marc Dupré and the producer montreal John Nathaniel. Entitled Let You Goit would be the first of a long series.

And Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced on Instagram the sex of their unborn baby. Drum roll… It will be a girl! The two stars are in a relationship for 2016, and Orlando Bloom already has a 9 year old son from his relationship with the supermodel australian Miranda Kerr.