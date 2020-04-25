Covid-19 : Lady Gaga raises $ 35 million for research

Lady Gaga joins the World Health Organization and Global Citizen to organize a huge concert virtual the 18 April, bringing together the greatest artists of the moment ! The objective, to collect a maximum of the background to fight against the coronavirus.

The pop star Lady Gaga announced the good news during his interview with Jimmy Fallon

“One World : Together At Home” (= “One World: Together in the home”), will bring together the big artists of the moment such as Billie Eilish, Chris Martin or Elton John. They will be performing their biggest hits live, from home.

The goal is not only to celebrate the nursing staff but also to raise funds for research on the Covid-19.

When Gaga harvest 35 million

Invited to a press conference online WHO Monday 6 Aprilthe singer has also announced that it has harvested $ 35 million in 7 days for the same cause.

“We are very grateful to the nursing staff in the country and around the world. This pandemic is a catastrophe and I thank them from the bottom of my heart to be on the front, I also pray for the victims of the Covid-19. It has been a real pleasure to cooperate with the organization Global Citizen to raise funds” explains the interpreter of Poker Face.

To help her, she did not hesitate to ask the business man and other business leaders to make donations to his sides to support the research.