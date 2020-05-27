Covid-19 : Michel Drucker, Emily Ratajkowski, Britney Spears… these people who have suffered from anxiety or depression due to the virus : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

The confinement has not been easy to live in for everyone. It has had to adapt to this very specific situation in order to limit at most the spread of the covid-19. Whether in France or in the world, several celebrities have shared their fears or their anxieties on social networks or in interviews. The dummy Emily Ratajkowski has expressed its difficulties in the face of the containment in the show A Zoom Of One’s Own. “For me, it is more a battle emotional and mental to stay positive and busy. I had to make a calendar from master today, I collapsed on the calls”, she declared. The actress Goldie Hawn has entrusted to you in Good Morning Britain feel “a huge anguish and immense sorrow”. The actress and american producer had added : “I cry three times a day because it hurts me to think that there is abuse, anger, and all of it has to do with the containment, fear and uncertainty”. Neymar for its part, wanted at all costs to find the football pitches. “Do not know when to come back gives me anxiety”, he stated in a press release.

Michel Drucker to Britney Spears

Louis Bertignac was very worried of being hit by the covid-19. “I am immuno-depressed, and I had two pneumonias in the last year. And so, as soon as there has been a death in France, I really started to suffocate”has he done during his time on RTL. As Michel Drucker, a true hypochondriac. “We all have a little bit of fear. I have always had a fear of the disease. I’m a big anxiousI am a big nervous”, he said on CNews.

Britney Spears has lived in confinement away from her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. It has lost a lot of weight because of the lack, as she explained on Instagram. “I have the impression that it is an eternity… I lost weight because I miss him so much… My pants do not fit me anymore. I guess it is like that when someone you miss”, she wrote on Instagram. Some, such as Justin Bieberhave encouraged people to adopt good behavior. “And, of course, it is a period of scary. I wanted to remind everyone that we can do everything together ! Let us unite our forces and remain confined until we have more answers. Our grandparents rely on all of us”, he wrote on Instagram.

