Covid-19 : over 2.5 million contaminated in the united States

A situation that seems to be out of control, especially in the south of the country. This Saturday, the united States has passed the bar of the 2.5 million infections with the new coronavirus, with an extension that is very troubling in States like Florida or Texas.

According to the Johns Hopkins university, whose balance sheets are authority since the start of the pandemic, the country now has exactly 2 500 419 confirmed cases. Florida has registered a new record, with 9585 new patients and 24 deaths per day.

To the governor of the State, Ron DeSantis, there is a “real explosion” of the disease among young people who have returned to the beaches and the night of the parties in favor of the déconfinement. A déconfinement in the us began very early in the crisis, say many experts.

A result of the pandemic, fifty years after the first Gay Pride in New York city, the LGBT community is essentially on the line Saturday.

The Covid-19 has done more than 495 000 deaths in the world by almost 10 million confirmed cases, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources on Saturday. The united states remains the country most affected by the pandemic, with 125 255 deaths, far ahead of Brazil (57 070 dead).

In other parts of the world, especially in Europe and Asia, where the containment has been more strict and more time in the united States, is the arrival of a second wave that is of concern. Because here and there, as in England or France, which is mainly a certain relaxation of populations is sometimes seen with the return of sunny days. Related Post: The NBA suspends season after contracting a player for the Utah Jazz the covid-19

The discovery of a vaccine would, therefore, seem to be, more than ever, the solution to remove this Covdid-19, including the economic consequences, in addition to health, are dramatic. As well, stars such as Coldplay and Miley Cyrus are mobilized to a concert virtual with the aim of helping the european Union to raise funds for the development of a vaccine.

“We must never put an end to this pandemic, when it will be more-more”, said the president of the european Commission, and Ursula von der Leyen at the opening of this virtual event. “And this means that any person in the world has access to testing, treatment and vaccines “, he continued.

The middle east, India… the spread accelerates

In other parts of the world, other areas of concern, due to the spread of the new coronavirus is also very active. In the Near East, the governor of Bethlehem on Saturday, announced the temporary closure of the palestinian city to counteract the increase in the number of infections. As in Israel, where the pollution is on the rise, in the west bank is experiencing a recent increase in cases.