COVID-19, Radiohead, U2 and Lady Gaga

This week, in the 5@7 iHeartRadio, Patrick Langlois tells us why the musical concerts may be on pause until the fall of 2021. Also, Radiohead the best concerts online, Michael Mando and Twenty One Pilots launch of new products, U2 making a generous donation to the fight to the COVID-19 and the benefit concert One World : Together at Home established by Lady Gaga will be broadcast this Saturday.

Several health experts do not believe that the concerts, festivals and large public gatherings will be back before the fall of 2021 because of the COVID-19. The New York Times has also published an article in the fort noticed on the topic in which renowned american expert Zeke Emanuel says we should all be patient… The bioethicist argues that it is simply unrealistic to refer to these events in the fall of 2020, calling into question the decisions of the organizers who have chosen this option.

Even if Radiohead announced last February wanting to take a break for at least a year, the british group has decided to spoil his fans in these times of confinement in offering the best unreleased concert online, once per week!

The actor and musician, quebec Michael Mando, known for his role as Ignacio “Nacho” Varga in the american series Better Call Saul, this week launched the song The Wild One.

The members of Twenty One Pilots have unveiled Level of Concerna song written and recorded in full pandemic COVID-19. In order to do their part in this difficult period, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun-will give a portion of the proceeds to Crew Nation.

In order to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19, U2 has made a donation of 10 million euros which will be used to purchase medical equipment and equipment for the nursing staff in Ireland.

And VRAK and iHeartRadio will broadcast live, this Saturday from 20 h, the grand concert One World : Together at Home established by Lady Gaga and bringing together including Celine Dion, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Lizzo, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder.