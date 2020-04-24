Covid-19 : Rihanna-she sent of the respirator to his father? – CAMEROON MAGAZINE – CAMEROON INFO

For many years, it is known that the relationship of Rihanna and his father are rather conflicting. The disease coronavirus, Ronald Fenty, the father of Rihanna has made it known that his daughter had sent him on a respirator. This has not been the case. Rihanna comes to deny the fact of having sent an artificial respirator at his father, 66-year-old.

During a recent interview, Ronald Fenty, father of Rihanna’s, claimed that her daughter had saved his life after he was tested positive to the Covid-19. Fearing for his life, Ronald Fenty had asked for help to his girl Riri ! Thus, the latter had told the Sun : “My daughter, Robyn, asked me how I was doing each day. I thought I was going to die, to be honest. I love you so much Robyn. She has done so much for me. I appreciate so much all she could do to help me, ” he explained.

And thus add. “I feared the worst. I thought I was going to spend. She (Rihanna) I was sent in an artificial respirator that I have not used it yet ! “. Information that turns out in the end to be false 100%.

A source close to Rihanna has denied the story, saying : “He did not need a fan, and she has not sent, either.” With an acute shortage of respirators in the USA as in France also… Some users had found unfair the fact that Rihanna has sent a nothing to his father… especially when he doesn’t even use !

Yet another attempt of Mr. Fenty’s father, who abuses them regularly of the status of his daughter for his own interest (financial), or just to make him talk ! Rihanna had even had to lodge a complaint against him while he used the name of the mark Fenty, or was as its agent, to it wrong…

In January 2019, Rihanna had sued Ronald Fenty, and two of his associates at the court of Los Angeles, on the grounds that they usurperaient his name through their company Fenty Entertainment. Concretely, Rihanna accuses her father of fraud and false advertising for having created fake events without his permission, to promote beauty products, a line of clothing and supposedly manage the commercial offers of the star, for the account of his label Roc Nation.

