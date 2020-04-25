COVID-19: Ryan Reynolds “tip” the bartenders canadians with 30% of its sales of gin!

Oooh, Ryan.

Canadian pride and an actor of many talents, Ryan Reynolds has once again demonstrated its spirit of patriotism and his support for his native country.

In addition to having gift a little earlier this week of$ 4,000 to the Edmonton food bank, Reynolds stated two days ago in a publication on Instagram for the whole month of April, 30% of the sales of the brand of gin Aviation, of which he is owner, would go directly to the Canadian Professional Bartenders Association. In addition to the 30% of income, the generous canadian owner has also paid a sum of$ 10,000 to the association, in the name of his company.

Always having a good sense of humor, one can read at the bottom of the photo of his publication “#AplatisLaCourbe while #TippantTesBarTenders (#FlattenTheCurve while you #TipYourBartenders)”.

Content.e.s to see that some of the most rich give back to their way!

And don’t forget, “the black socks are bad condoms“, hahaha!

Burst

A moment of appreciation for Ryan’s version of “sexy and dark” for the campaign of his gin Aviation