Covid-19 : Shakira, Coldplay, Bieber in concert to support the search for a vaccine

Several big stars are coming together to support the collection of donations in the medical research against the Covid-19, during a concert grand virtual Saturday.



All behind a vaccine against the coronavirus, even the big stars. Several personalities from the world of music come together to organize a concert virtual with the aim of supporting the collection of donations in the medical research against the Covid-19. Artists such as Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, or Justin Bieber.

“Artists have the power to inspire change (…) The 27th of June, at the summit of concerts, artists, scientists, and world leaders speak with one voice, in a moment of sincere and rare unity of the world”, has welcomed in a press release, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the european Commission, which co-organizes the event with the Global organization of the citizenship.

Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Christine and the Queens and others come to complete the list of participants. The event will be presented by the actor Dwayne Johnson. Many celebrities will also participate to show your support : David Beckham, Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, Angelique Kidjo… their sides in a series of panels or interviews with experts or opinion leaders : Melinda Gates, chair of the global Alliance for vaccines and immunization (Gavi), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, or Derrick Johnson (president of the NAACP, the largest organization of defense of the Black people in the united States)…

Broadcast on television and on social networks

The event will be broadcast on several channels in the world, but also in the social networks and digital platforms (accounts of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, european Commission and of the site Overall Aim of the Unit).

In France, the concert will be broadcast on the channel CSTAR of the Canal+ group, out of line, on the night of Saturday 27 to Sunday 28 June at 00H45. It will also be broadcast on Canal+ in Africa, in the DROM (west Indies, Polynesia, Reunion) and in new Caledonia during the weekend.

“This event will help encourage the global community that addresses the equitable access to health care and other inequalities that characterize our world faces. This time the story concerns all of us, then we will work together to map the grooves of a better future for all,” said Dwayne Johnson, quoted in the press release of the european Commission.

The donors of the conference, which will take place at the same time that the concert is the continuation of a movement launched on the 4th of may with a first meeting. Until now, € 9.8 billion have been collected, according to the latest accounts to the end of may.

The “campaign Overall Goal: to Unite for our Future” (“a common purpose: to unite for our future”), was launched on the 28th of may, under the patronage of Ursula von der Leyen, and is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Wellcome Trust.