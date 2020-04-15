Covid-19, streaming: already more than 20,000 deaths in the United States, the heavier balance sheet in the world

The building, that crossed in the Atlantic, is expected “in the afternoon” of Sunday, April 12, according to a press release of the ministry being taken over by the AFP. The crews of the aircraft carrier, the air group embarked -helicopters, surveillance aircraft Hawkeye and Rafale – and the frigate Chevalier Paul, who accompanies them will be confined 14 days in pregnant military before reaching their homes.”

The ministry had indicated on Wednesday that the aircraft carrier had anticipated his return in France after the discovery on board of suspected cases.

“Capacity of accommodation and food will be put in place on naval bases and naval aviation, to ensure the best reception for the sailors in quatorzaine,” said Saturday, April 11, the department. The crew will be tested before the return of the sailors in their homes and all of the buildings and aircraft will be disinfected “to enable them to recover earlier than their full operational capacity”.