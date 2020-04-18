Covid-19: the number of cases is stabilizing in Madagascar – LINFO.re

According to the last balance-sheet of the Covid-19, announced on Thursday, 16 April, Madagascar has 111 cases since the introduction of the virus into the country. The number of people infected seems to be stabilizing.

The last balance-sheet of the coronavirus in Madagascar

Since the date of April 11, the number of new persons tested positive coronavirus every 24 hours stagnant Madagascar. The number of new cases after each screening varies around 0 to 4. Between 11 and 16 April, nine people were reported as positive, bringing the total number of contamination on the Big island to 111 since march 20, last.

Screening tests insufficient

One of the doctors in charge of patients coronavirus in the land sought to be reassuring on the veracity of the test results published by the Pasteur Institute and reported by the Center of operational command Covid-19. It has, however, referred to the inadequacy of the screening tests, reports The Express Madagascar.

“These are mainly people at risk who are screened”

“Our rapid diagnostic tests and reagents of the PCR test are limited” laments a Health care professional, according to the media. The tests would indeed targeted to avoid waste. The country therefore cannot make screenings massive. Yet it is the best way to prevent the transmission and spread of the virus, in addition to complying actions barriers and containment.

