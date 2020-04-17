COVID-19: The Ontario reports 401 new cases and 21 new deaths

Ontario reported Sunday 401 new cases related to the COVID-19, bringing the total to more than 7,000 in the province’s most populous country.

It has also complained of a further 21 deaths caused by the coronavirus, bringing the total to 274.

More than 40 percent of patients infected with the coronavirus, would be restored.

In addition, 261 patients with by the COVID-19 are in the intensive care unit, and most of them are intubated.

Ontario has reached the plateau of 100 000 tests performed, but the number of cases retroactive under investigation has slightly increased beyond 1600.

The minister of Health of Ontario, Christine Elliott, has noted that the province hopes to deliver 8000 tests per day starting this week.

A refuge in the centre of the city of Toronto has reported four new cases to the COVID-19 and the organization that manages the facility said that many other cases were reported in other centres across the city.

The company “Homes First”, which welcomes in particular the homeless or people with addictions, said it had been informed on Thursday of the event at the welcome centre “Willowdale” and that the organization was waiting for the results of other tests. This centre hosts currently more than 200 people.

“People are very worried. We are uncomfortable with this situation, said the president of the company Patricia Mueller. It is new to our staff, who must find a way to educate our residents about the distancing physical”.

Mrs. Mueller stated that staff had installed plexiglas countertops and adapt the distribution of the rooms in order to distance the residents. She added, however, that it was difficult to convince people to take the rules of distancing physics seriously.

In the reception centres of the organization for people with an addiction, she noted that staff could not let outstanding bottles of hand sanitizer because residents will consume the content.

Ms. Mueller noted that staff and residents were in receipt of personal protective equipment such as surgical masks, but she added that the organization was going to lack of equipment here two or three weeks.

“We have received some donations and I am eternally grateful, but we are not yet become the cause of choice of a famous actor or a legend of hockey”, she said in reference to the campaigns conducted by Ryan Reynolds or Hayley Wickenheiser.

Despite the difficult conditions, Ms. Mueller has claimed not to be aware of situations where staff have refused to report to work because of fears related to the spread of the new coronavirus.

Earlier this week, dozens of employees of a residential home for adults with disabilities in Markham, Ontario, have left the institution after a series of positive diagnosis to the COVID-19.

The premier, Doug Ford, has mentioned that the staff and residents of the shelters and houses of care would be prioritized when the increase in screening tests over the next few weeks.