Covid-19 : the typical profile of patients with severe cases is accurate

Covid-19 : as the days go by, the more that is known about the virus that is terrorizing the world : the covid-19. Commonly referred to as the coronavirus, it seems to deal more seriously with a profile-type of people. It tells you everything.

A typical profile of patients seems to be emerging

A few days ago, new information has fallen on the Covid-19 : skin symptoms may occur. Because yes, this virus – for which Kylian Mbappé has made a gift – and until now unknown, at least in its new form, is studied by all the scientists around the world. This time, this is the type of serious cases, which seems to indicate. And for good reason, of the doctors reported that there was a significant proportion of overweight or obese people.

Dr. Matthew Schmidt, of the hospital of the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital in Paris said: ” All réanimations in France noted a substantial proportion of patients overweight or obese “. But this is not all : it also seems that the virus reaches especially men. ” Three-quarters of our patients are men “, says this doctor, intensivist, questioned France 2. It is not the only one to make this observation : dr. Hani Sbitany, who officiates in a hospital in new york, said :“I am in the emergency department, and it is remarkable : I would say that 80% of the patients admitted are men “. In London, professor Derek Hill, of University College, also notes that “more men than women” are subject to severe forms of the disease, and “patients who are overweight or with health problems are most at risk.”

The profile of patients in the icu

According to the New Obs, ” uk data on patients Covid-19 treated in the intensive care unit confirmed this phenomenon : 73 % were men and 73.4 % are overweight or obese“. This count produced by the body ICNARC indicates that patients with overweight have less of a chance to get out of it : 42.4% of patients obese (body mass index greater than 30) survive against 56.4% to those of average weight or low (BMI less than 25). Even the male seems to be a factor of worse prognosis : 55.4% of women survive compared to less than half that for men (47.8 per cent). “Innate immunity is best in women, particularly before menopause” provides Professor Pierre Delobel.

Regarding overweight individuals, the explanation could lie in the fact that they are more often diagnosed with high blood pressure and diabetes mellitus. These being two aggravating factors for the Covid-19, clearly identified both in China and in Italy. Age also plays, and – to a lesser extent the cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. In addition, other observations are made and defy the predictions : “We have something very special with the tobacco. It was found that the vast majority of serious cases are not smokers, as if (…) tobacco, protected against this virus, via nicotine “now , the professor Delfraissy. However, the tabacologues temper this information : smokers who develop severe symptoms and are more at risk, because of their less healthy lung and cardiovascular system.

