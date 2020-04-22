COVID-19: two new deaths in Ottawa [PHOTOS] | COVID-19 | News | Le Nouvelliste

The City of Ottawa now has 19 institutions on its territory where an outbreak of the COVID-19 has been reported.

The list of these institutions is available on the web site PHO.

While the Ontario government announced Monday that the province seems to have reached the peak of the epidemic curve, the head physician of the SPO, Vera Etches, said they believe the City of Ottawa follows a curve similar to the province as a whole.

“We do not yet have data that allow us to arrive at this conclusion when we look at the confirmed cases. The number of tests performed each day continues to increase, ” explains Dr. Etches. The number of hospitalizations, by contrast, was almost completely flattened, it allows us to think that there could be a decrease in the transmission soon.”

Help the homeless

The City of Ottawa will invest $ 11.4 million in social services to respond to the crisis of the COVID-19, after having received grants from the provincial and federal governments.

The vast majority of funds — $ 8.4 million — will be directed to the help to people in situation of homelessness or who are at risk of homelessness, announced on Monday that the mayor, Jim Watson. The $ 3 million remaining will be distributed in the form of grants to community organizations that provide support to vulnerable residents in the face of the COVID-19.

“The need to practice distancing physical, of course, has decreased the capacity of shelters to accommodate the homeless,” says the advisor, and the chair of the community services Committee of the municipality, Jenna Sudds.

With the help of funds received from the province and from the federal government, the City of Ottawa will open a second centre of isolation for the homeless at the Patro of Ottawa — located in the Lower Town —, to increase the capacity of shelters and how best to respond to the basic needs of this group of the population of the federal capital.

“The closure of several businesses and services has also meant reduced access to public toilet on which are several of us, including the homeless,” said Mr. Watson. The City will re-open temporarily the community centre McNabb in the next few weeks to offer basic services bathrooms and showers, which will meet the needs of several members of our community.”