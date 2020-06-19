Covid-19/united states : Foundation Rihanna offers $ 15 million for mental health services

In the wake of a deadly pandemic, Coronavirus, several stars contribute to help the poor and needy. Recently, pop icon Rihanna has used her charitable organization, the Foundation, Clara Lionel, to support the mental health services in the midst of the social turmoil and of the pandemic in the united States.

According to information, the singer, in collaboration with Jack Dorsey, announced a $ 15 million donation to several organizations involved in mental health services.

A donation of $ 15 million

According to reports, the foundation of the pop star published a post, declaring that the racial injustices committed by the system and built to ensure the safety of the people has had a significant impact on the mental health of individuals and families across the united States.

Even if the majority of the States have begun to lift the restrictions that in the last days, millions of Americans continue to face serious problems of mental health, and economic stability.