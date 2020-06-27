COVID-19: “We have a serious problem,” says Dr. Fauci | COVID-19 | News | Le Nouvelliste

“We have a serious problem in some areas,” said Dr. anthony Fauci, the expert listened to the majority of the government of the ee.uu. on the pandemic, during a press conference of the crisis in the coronavirus of the White House.

He called on the young people, in particular, to individual responsibility, stressing that they lived in a society of “interconnected” : “If you are infected, you are infected from another person, who proceeds to infect someone else”.

“And at the end, you contaminerez someone vulnerable, this can be a grandmother, a grandfather, an uncle in the chemotherapy or radiotherapy, or a child with leukemia,” he said.

During the same press conference, shortly before, the vice-chairman Mike Pence tried to reassure Americans about the current situation, ensuring that she had nothing to do with the beginning of the pandemic in the north-east of the country in march and April.

“About half of the new cases are of Americans under the age of 35 years, which is encouraging,” said Mike Pence.

“We are in a much better position. The truth is that we have slowed down the transmissions, we have flattened the curve,” said the vice-president.

He called on young Americans to follow the instructions of distancing and physical hygiene, but he did not cite the port of the mask.

Later, he defended the organization of campaign rallies for president Donald Trump, in the name of “freedom of expression”.