COVID: Robert Downey jr takes the field

“I want to test for Covid-19, Robert Downey Jr. sends me “

This seems absurd, but it is like that: in a recent tweet Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) has promised that the priority for access to a The official gift and merchandise collectibles Marvel which will take place this summer to all those who have a swab for Covid-19 thanks to the association COREmaking his name.

Seriously, the case is very serious.

Robert speaking on behalf of the association CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) – founded by Sean Penn – who is currently working on the realization of buffers for Covid-19 on the u.s. territory in a manner totally free move from one city to another.

Given the total privatization of health care on american soil, this process is fundamental, both to better map the positivity to the virus and to ensure that as many (even those who could not afford it in economic terms) access to the ability to perform these tests, and hold contagions as much as possible:

This is the America I love, the one who acts and assumes the responsibility of the community, and I invite the entire nation to do the same.

After having spoken of the importance of these swabs, and recruit volunteers to work in the region, Robert Downey it gives an additional incentive to his fans still in doubt: it ensures that, in making its name to employees CORE Comparing to the swab, you will have the priority in a current price Marvel which will be held this summer.

The actor was invited to make a donation to the association, which provides assistance free of charge to people in difficulty during this health emergency, and concluded by quoting Avengers – the End of the game:

It is to take back our power, to be able to do something, to make sure that none of those we have lost would not be forgotten. LET’S! I love you 3000

