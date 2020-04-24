Cowboys are found in the first round to the receiver CeeDee Lamb

The wide receiver from the Oklahoma Sooners, CeeDee Lamb, he was drafted with the overall pick N° 17 by the Dallas Cowboys.

Lamb played three years at the collegiate level with Oklahoma, where he had immediate impact. As a freshman broke the record of the university with 46 receptions, seven touchdowns and 807 total yards, the most ever for a player’s first year in the program’s history.

One of the best qualities of CeeDee Lamb is his ability to gain yards after the catch. Getty Images

In his second season led the receivers of Oklahoma, with 11 touchdowns and in his last year he was a finalist for the Award, Biletnikoff and was selected to the first team All-Big 12.

Lamb has the ability to separate from defensive and has demonstrated its our athleticism as a wide receiver and returning kicks, in addition to finished in second place in the nation for tackles broken between receivers with 26.

Lamb is possibly the open receiver most complete of the draft and comes to Dallas as the ideal weapon for the quarterback Dak Prescott, complementing an offense that also includes the runner Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.