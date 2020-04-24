Cowboys report the death of the brother of his quarterback Dak Prescott

The QB-Dallas lost to Jace, her older brother, who was 32 years old. AP Photo

DALLAS — Jace Prescott, older brother of the quarterback Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott, passed away this Thursday morning, according to a statement from the team.

Prescott died at his home in Orange, Texas, where he was accompanied at that time by his girlfriend.

The Series, King’s Cup, UFC, thousands of live events, original series exclusive, and much more, all in HD. Sign up here

“It is with great sadness and support we share the news of the death of Jace Prescott today“, pointed out the Cowboys in a statement this Thursday night. “The loss of the brother of Tad and the Dak is devastating. In this incredibly difficult time, the family Prescott only asks for prayers and for respect for their privacy“.

The statement did not provide details of the reason for the facimiento Jace Prescott, of 32 years.