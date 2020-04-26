Cowboys will take advantage of the historic Draft 2020 NFL

DALLAS – The Dallas Cowboys came, saw and met.

The Draft 2020 of the NFL looks more than complete in accordance to the needs that the Cowboys were so obvious and the not so, with due caveat, because that is mean that all their picks have to be of immediate impact. In the third and final day of the Draft, the Cowboys recruited in the fourth round of their second cornerback of the weekend, Reggie Robinson II, University of Utah; and in that same round they got to the center of the University of Wisconsin, Tyler Biadasz, thanks to a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The receiver CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma Sooners, was one of the best selections of Dallas in 2020. Getty Images

Philadelphia gave them the last selection of the fourth round in exchange for a fifth this year, in which Dallas had two options, and another fifth of 2021.

In the fifth round, the Cowboys recruited the defensive end from the University of Utah, Bradlee Anae, before completing the Draft with the quarterback of the James Madison University, Ben DiNucci.

In the first two days of the Draft, the Cowboys opened on Thursday a surprise and positive with the receiver CeeDee Lamb, of Oklahoma, and continued on Friday, with cornerback Trevon Diggs, of Alabama, and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, also of Oklahoma.

“Great schools, good background. Played at high levels,“ said the owner and general manager of the Cowboys, Jerry Jones. “The advantage of these players was a major factor. They are able to raise in connection with all of its skills, but what they have done to us shows that they have those skills. All of them are very physical. Have physical measures which are actually prototype of their positions. They are excellent in all areas, these three guys are good athletes, in any measure“.

Lamb completes the tercía receptor holders, along with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, who at the end of next season will be to ask for extension of contract.

The corner Diggs, and Robinson will join Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown, who also at the end of next season, can become free agents in a defensive secondary that was in this break in the campaign of Byron Jones.

Gallimore will be part of the depth of the tackle to defensive, next to the veterans newly hired Dontari Poe and Gerald McCoy, who are seen as holders. No one should be surprised that you play more than Trysten Hill, who was elected in the second round of the Draft of 2019; the first option that took Dallas in that recruitment.

“They are two players that we wanted,“ said the coach Mike McCarthy. “We had interviews with them in the Combine, in video conferencing. The we continue. Both can be of immediate impact“.

THE HEIR OF TRAVIS FREDERICK

It is likely that Biadasz, center All-American from Wisconsin, is, in the medium term, the replacement of the recently retired Travis Frederick, who graduated from the same university in 2013.

This season the center holder of the Cowboys is Joe Looney and behind him is Connor McGovern, a player selected in the third round last year as a guard at Penn State University, where he also played as a center. He spent his whole campaign rookie hurt’s chest, but he is a player that evaluators of talent gave very high rating before the recruitment of 2019.

“I try to pattern my (game) like yours,“ said Biadasz in a telephone conference call this Saturday. “Obviously, he is one of the greats. It is an animal and I try to mold my game as well. I think our body types are very similar. And I hope to keep what was left of the organization of Dallas“.

Anae, defensive end All-American and leader in catches in the history of Utah, will have the opportunity to compete to be part of a rotating game day with Dorance Armstrong, Joe Jackson, and Jalen Jelks; the last two recruited in the Draft earlier, but spent the greater part of the time turned off in the team practices.

“They selected a guy who has a work ethic, ( … ), ” said Anae. “My strengths would probably be my work ethic and my ability to make plays and be productive.“

DiNucci will have to try from the first day you step on the field of play if you want a place on the roster, although the team practices and that can be the quarterback that the head coach, Mike McCarthysaid that he would like to develop primarily as a piece of field for the future.

“I think it was a good experience in all aspects,“ said McCarthy. “It was a Draft only. I think that we pleased. The patience, the work and all the preparation paid off. The scouts did their job; Will (McClay, vice president of personnel) covered all the details and perspectives. Is the MVP (the Most Valuable). I’m happy with the boys that we select. We got a lot of talent.“