Coyote Girls on W9 : what happened to Piper Perabo, the film’s heroine ? – Actus Ciné

Coyote Girls is aired tonight on W9. This movie musical worship of the 2000s has revealed his heroine to the general public. Zoom in on the career of Piper Perabo.

Directed by David McNally (of which this is the first achievement) and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Coyote Girls follows the journey of Violet, a young woman who dreams of becoming a singer. She left her family to New York, but suffering defeats, its hopes of success are diminishing. Forced to find a job, she agrees to work in a bar in the country, famous for its waitresses-like provoquantes, the Coyote Ugly. In this universe of the amazons, Violet acquires a certain sense of spectacle and a real popularity.

Released in 2000, Coyote Girls revealed to the public the young american actress Piper Perabo. With this musical film this almost unknown quickly became the darling of the teenagers of the 2000s. Yet the young woman did afterwards never stalled major role. Back on the career of Piper Perabo.

Touchstone Pictures Piper Perabo in Coyote Girls



Has the image of the heroine of the film, Piper Perabo moved to New York to pursue a career in the cinema (not in the music as opposed to his character). She quickly obtains a role in the feature film Whiteboys Marc Levin and connect with the comedy The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, in which she gives the answer to Robert De Niro and Rene Russo. But it is well Coyote Girls – released the same year which earned him the recognition of the public.

Inspired by an article of the magazine GQ “The Muse of the Coyote Ugly Saloon“written by the novelist Elizabeth Gilbert (Eat, pray, love), the film is carried by a cast made up of young unknown : Piper Perabo, Maria Bello, the top-model Tyra Banks, Izabella Miko, Bridget Moynahan, Adam Garcia. A heroin shy, but talented, a group of girls together, and sexy who work for a woman, a love story and a soundtrack of original pop have allowed the film to become a cult.

The original soundtrack – on which appears the title track of the film “Can’t fight the moonlight“by LeAnn Rimes (who double also Piper Perabo at the scenes of songs) – which remained in 1st place in the Top 40 of the Billboard charts for over a year and has sold over 3 million copies.

A success not confirmed

Surfing on this sudden notoriety, Piper Perabo, continued with the independent film Rebels, which tells the love story of two teenage girls in a boarding school for girls and continues with productions more commercial as the saga cheaper by the dozen, the thriller Memories, or the horror film The Crypt. If these films are critical failures, they are opportunities, however, to participate in larger productions. She gives the reply to of the actors confirmed as Kevin Spacey in the thriller “Edison” with Justin Timberlake (2006), Hugh Jackman and Scarlett Johansson in The Prestige (2006), Jamie Lee Curtis in the family movie The Beverly Hills Chihuahua (2009), Diane Keaton in looking for the perfect man with Mandy Moore (2007) or even Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon Levitt and Emily Blunt in Looper by Rian Johnson (2012).

Metropolitan FilmExport Piper Perabo and Chris Pine in Infected



This actress eclectic try all genres : the romantic comedy (Imagine Me and You-and in which his heart balance between Lena Headey and Matthew Goode), the thriller (10th and Wolf James Marsden), passing by drama (The Last Omen with Guy Pearce) and the horror film (Infected where she co-starred with Chris Pine). But these films are failures.

To the small screen…

Do not find a major role in the film, the actress turns to the small screen. From 2010 to 2014, she plays CIA agent Annie Walker in the series of espionage Covert Affairs. A role for which she was named the Golden Globe for best actress in a television series-drama in 2011 ( but the prize is awarded to Katey Sagal for Sons of Anarchy). The young woman embodies, then, an ambitious producer of JT in the series Notorious (2016). But because of all the negative reviews, the series is shortened and canceled at the end of its first season.

USA Network Inc. Christopher Gorham and Piper Perabo in Covert Affairs



In 2019, Piper Perabo, holds one of the leading roles of the series Netflix by Idris Elba, Charlie, turn up the sound, but the latter is also cancelled after 1 season… The same year, the actress is back on the big screen ; she embodies the wife of Gerard Butler in the action film the Fall of The President. It replaces Radha Mitchell, who held the role in the first two components.

Piper Perabo picks up then a recurring role in the spin-off series Penny Dreadfull / Penny Dreadfull : City of Angels. She sang Linda Craft, wife of dr. Peter Craft (Rory Kinnear). The series is currently broadcast on Canal+. At the same time she is an ambassador for the International Rescue Committee, an association founded in 1933 at the initiative of Albert Einstein. It advocates for refugee rights and against the religious persecution and political oppression in the world.