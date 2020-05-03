Cracking SOUND: The Rock sings with his daughter Tiana (video)

Dwayne Johnson, alias The Rock, is a father, very caring. Confinedthe actor and wrestler pass a lot of time with his daughters. Tiana, the latest little one is a fan of the animated film “Vaiana, the Legend of the end of the world” (Moana). Every night, lhas star does not hesitate to sing “You’re Welcome“the flagship of Disney, the girl of 2 years.

“This kind of stuff makes my day. For the 1 927e time, I’m gonna sing “You’re Welcome“baby Tia in the context of our denial night father/daughter to go to bed ! Ca never ends. But the truth is that spending all this time at home with my girls is a real blessing in the craziness that we all live in. And for your information, she still does not know that his father is in fact “Maui“Moana“wrote the star on Instagram in the last week.

But Tiana, completely addicted to animated movies, can’t live without the song. This time has become a ritual between them… The Rock has shared a new video a few days later.

“We sing “You’re Welcome“Moana for 3 978e time. And the little Tia silenced the rumor that Maui is actually his dad.

Wait until I told him about the rumor that his father is also The Rock. It did not ever believe“, joked the 48-year old man a few hours ago on Instagram.

