The initially 3 Crash Bandicoot video games are concerning PlayStation 4 in remastered kind as component of Activision and also Vicarious Visions’ Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy collection. The remaster, that includes the initial Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and also Crash Bandicoot: Warped, will certainly be launched in 2017.

Download Now