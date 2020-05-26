Created to limit food waste, Apeel Sciences, seduced Katy Perry, and Oprah Winfrey

At the origin of a solution of natural origin to extend the life of fresh food products, while limiting the needs of refrigeration, the california firm Apeel Sciences announced Tuesday, a fund-raising of $ 250 million, bringing its valuation to more than $ 1 billion.
Developed by James Rogers, the technology of Apeel is the addition of a film (composed of vegetable ingredients) applied on fruits and vegetables, which slows down the oxidation and limit the drying out. What result in a shelf life of two to three times longer.
While the cost of food wastage is estimated at more than 2600 billion dollars, the extension of the shelf-life of products gives greater scope to manage pressure food of a growing world population of ten billion people expected to populate the globe by 2050, representing an increase of 56% of the food consumption if you wish to feed everyone satisfactorily). According to Apeel, the process helps to protect 10 tons of product per hour.
Launched in 2012 thanks to a grant of $ 100,000 from the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation, Apeel Sciences has since received the support of powerful investment funds of the Silicon Valley (Andreessen Horowitz, S2G Ventures, Powerplant and Upfront Ventures).
The firm is now home to its capital, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore (GIC) as well as the presenter Oprah Winfrey and the author, composer and singer Katy Perry. “As we, [ces nouveaux investisseurs] are incredibly passionate about the project to create sustainable solutions by investing in the future of the food system,” stresses Apeel Sciences in a note to the blog.
Katy Perry has already carried out many investments in the field of nutrition, including the capital of Bragg Live Foods (alongside the actor Orlando Bloom) Impossible Foods (meat substitutes), and CORE Nutrition. Oprah Winfrey has invested in True Food Kitchen, and in the past in Weight Watchers.