Creative, strong, committed : Zahara Jolie-Pitt, a teenager’s ‘extraordinary’

Angelina Jolie has described her 15-year-old daughter as a “woman of the african extraordinary” in the course of an exchange of video with the activist in uganda Vanessa Nakate, released by the Timeon Thursday , the 9th of July. Portrait of a teenage girl in the firmament, which, however, keeps its feet on the ground.

“I have learned a lot from it“, is excited about Angelina Jolie during a video interview with environmental activist Vanessa Nakate, released by the Timeon Thursday , the 9th of July. The actress of 45 years was not highly praised by the personality of the eldest of her daughters, Zahara, 15 years. “It is part of my family, but it is an african woman extraordinary and their links with their country, their continent and its people amaze me”, he continued. Since its birth, the January 8, 2005 in Awassa, Ethiopia, the girl retains a deep attachment to their country of birth, and this, in spite of a painful past.

A dark story of the family

Adopted by Angelina Jolie, at the age of 7 months, in Addis Ababa, ethiopia, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt is named first-Yemsrach – the name chosen by her biological mother – then Tena Adam – the one assigned to him by his orphanage. Just arrived on the american continent, the girl should be hospitalised in emergency for dehydration and malnutrition. Your adoption agency, Wide Horizons For Children, says that her mother died of Aids.

But, in 2007, the biological mother of Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Mentewab Dawit Lebiso, was resurrected. In an interview with Reuters, reveals the tragic circumstances before the birth of his daughter. She claims to have been raped in 2004, at the age of 19 years, while she was returning home. “He pulled out a dagger and put a hand over my mouth, because I could not shout, she says. Then, he raped me and he was gone.”

“I have never disputed the adoption,”

When she discovers that she is pregnant, she resolves to finally reveal to her mother. After the birth of your baby, Mentwabe Dawit Lebiso fled, unable to watch the death of your baby, suffering from malnutrition. The grandmother of Zahara decides to adopt a child. A decision passed by Mentwabe Dawit Lebiso. “My mother has been induced in error by the part of the person, as has been suggested in the media,” she says. His goal was to save the child, I totally understand. I have never disputed the adoption of my daughter by Angelina Jolie.”

Ten years later, the biological mother of Zahara Jolie-Pitt, reiterates its comments in the columns of the Daily Mail. “Angelina has been more of a mother to her than I have ever been to,” he admits. She has been with her since she was a baby, but that does not mean that you do not miss.” She says that she wishes to resume contact with his daughter. If no one knows who they are today relations between Mentwabe Dawit Lebiso, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the second maintains close ties with Ethiopia.

Close ties with Ethiopia

In 2009, the foundation Brad Pitt – who has also adopted Zahara in 2006, and Angelina Jolie are putting in place the program of Zahara, designed for the treatment of tuberculosis that is resistant to drug treatments. A centre of Zahara de los atunes is also built to Addis Ababa, to treat children suffering from infectious diseases. Finally, shortly after the New Year 2020, Zahara Jolie-Pitt is the first woman president of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde. According to the magazine The peopleboth have been mentioned a number of issues such as the education of girls, and tuberculosis.

A life in Hollywood

This has not prevented Zahara Jolie-Pitt, to find his place in Hollywood. A great friend with a certain Millie Bobby Brown, the girl walked the red carpet – as one of the first Dumbothe march 11, 2019. Already in 2014, that appears in the photos of the marriage of their parents, released by the magazine The people. A year later, she made a sensation in the audience of the Kids’ Choice Awards, next to his mother, and his sister, Shiloh, 14 years of age.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, you can be a veteran of the red carpet, the one of 30 September 2019 is of a very particular importance. During the pre-first Wrong : the power of evilin Los Angeles, at the age of 15, young girl tease discreetly the launch of its first line of jewelry, the “Zahara” of the Collection, created in collaboration with jeweler Robert Procop, who created the engagement ring of his mother.

During the event, and she wears earrings, a bracelet and an emerald ring yellow, designed by his care. The collection was published in November, in some stores, Saks Fifth Avenue and other boutiques the united States and Australia. All proceeds from the collection are donated to the organization of the House of Ruth Shelter that provides temporary accommodation to women and children victims of violence.

A career as an actress ?

By the way, if Angelina Jolie says that none of their children wants to become an actor, Zahara already has a couple of projects to his credit. In particular, it has been the voice of Meng Meng in Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016). If it is not listed in the credits, she has also had a role in the film Bad (2014). She has also played in one of the movies made by his mother, In the first place, they killed my father (2017).

In may of 2020, in the occasion of the international day of the rights of women, Angelina Jolie, praised the courage of Zahara Jolie-Pitt : “I’ve just spent the last two months of the surgery with my eldest daughter, and a couple of days ago I saw his younger sister, go to surgery of the hip”, he admitted then. Before adding : “They understand that dealing with health issues and have to struggle to survive and heal is something to be proud of.” A new proof that the girl walking in the footsteps of her mother, who underwent the removal of both breasts in 2013, in order to avoid any risk of cancer.