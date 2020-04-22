¡Crisis on Univision! Start with massive layoffs in the next few days

Miami, USA.- The contingency for the outbreak of the coronavirus has left havoc in the economy of the companies, who have taken measures to not be caught in serious financial trouble.

Such is the case of Univision Communicationswho from this Wednesday, April 21, will be making various staff cuts and cancellations of projects.

The ceo of the company, Vincent Saduskygave the news to the employees by means of an e-mail where you reported that you are taking difficult actions that restructured teams to reduce the work force in all divisions and functions.

As a result of the pandemic, Univision has slowed down the investment of the sponsors, what is a hard blow to the entrance of income.

The 50 percent of the basis of the company is located in cities such as Miami, Los Angeles and other smaller communities of the united States, a country where the health emergency has been stronger.

They still have not revealed the names of the people that will come out of the station, but it is contemplated that the layoffs end to the end of the month.