Crisis? Philip, queen Elizabeth’s husband goes to another hospital

New reports would indicate that the Duke, Philip of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth, was transferred back to a hospital after his successful surgery to treat a heart condition.

According to recent reports from Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth’s husband Philip would leave the medical center, St Bartholomew, but bound for another health unit where they will continue to provide him with treatment to achieve his recovery.

According to the latest reports, a spokesman for the official residence of the British monarch disclosed that Prince Charles of Wales’father would return again to King Edward VII, the first hospital where the 99-year-old zenith entered on 16 February, both the first and second hospitals are located in London.

Following the successful operation of the Duke of Edinburgh at St Bartholomew’s Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness was transferred to King Edward VII Hospital this morning,” the British Royal House spokesman revealed today.

It should be noted that the information that has transcended from those closest to the royal couple do not yield as many details as the followers of the royals would like, however, although, in a short way, they have kept up to date on what happens with the health of the“royal”, as well as its evolution since it was attended in the clinic on the night of Tuesday, February 16 after presenting a series of discomforts.

Within three months of his 100th birthday, Queen Elizabeth’s “consort” has set off alarms about his possible departure after some of the evils afflicting him caused a relapse in his health.

It was the same source who added that the sovereign’s “private counsel” will remain even longer with his treatment in the hospital without providing a defined date.

They indicated it is planned under the orders of the specialists that Prince Philip “continue in observation to continue his treatment for several days”, according to the latest information.

This occasion would mean for the member of the British Royal Family the longest stay in a hospital, contrary to other occasions when he only expected his recovery in one of the official residences of royalty, in Windsor with the queen.

So far the limited details that have been provided about his state of health indicate that the born“Prince of Greece and Denmark” has been treated for a “pre-existing heart condition”.

It was in 2011 that Princes William and Harry’s grandfather underwent surgery to treat a “blocked coronary artery”, on that occasion, he spent four days in the hospital, however, it is unknown whether it was grounds related to this same cause that led him back to the hospital these last few days.

On the other hand, some of the people closest to the circle of the “SYMBOL of the United Kingdom“, Philip, have addressed to the media some comments on the clinical evolution it has had to this day.

It was the youngest son of Prince Edward who disclosed that the Duke remained “stable” in “good humor” and very encouraged by all the displays of affection he has received, in addition to feeling “anxious” to be able to return home”, the “Duke of Wessex” would be released in a past interview with the Sky News medium.

Philip’s grandson, Prince William, would have pointed out that he was “feeling well” just as Camila, wife of England’s “future king,” Charles would reveal on Wednesday that his father-in-law is “improving slightly,” although the royal family keeps “fingers crossed,” responded to a series of questions to the community vaccination center in Croydon, south London.

Meanwhile, the English press has remained more than pending for the changes Elizabeth II’s partner has faced during these days, it was after learning of his first admission to the clinic that the media have set up a guard outside the two medical units.

They would also have commented on the absence of the monarch Elizabeth II in the time Philip has been hospitalized, who in his first week received the visit of his son Charles of Wales, this in order to address the issue of his “future” in the crown, revealed Dickie Arbiter, former press secretary of Buckingham Palace.