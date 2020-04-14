Cristian Campestrini, against the disappearance of the League of Ascent

After being informed about the cancellation of the Clausura 2020 in the League of Ascenso MXbegan to rumorar about the possible termination of the ascent and descent, to turn the championship into a “league development”.

With respect to this possibility, Cristian Campestrinigoalkeeper of the Toros del Celayacommented for ESPN Digital expected and the managers do not end up with the “magic” that exists in the division of advancement.

Read also: Ascenso MX provides for the termination of the Decommissioning 2020

“It is a large category full of illusions, of large institutions, which would leave many players with enormous uncertainty. It would lose that magic of the player’s Rise from playing with the big teams of Mexico”

That lack of official, but in what OSCURITO and taking advantage of the time that is lived before the #coronavirustoday have finish with the Ascent MX Even thought the amount of people that are going to be left without work… pic.twitter.com/O8L5sbGfSf — Raul Orvañanos (@RaulOrvananos)

April 14, 2020





Campestrini, former goalkeeper of Puebla, also pointed out that so far are only rumors, so still waiting for the official statement of the League of Ascent on what is going to happen.