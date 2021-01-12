CELEBRITIES

Cristian Castro officially presents his new girlfriend

Posted on

After being photographed with a young blonde, the singer has introduced Maite, his new partner.

Cristian Castro a few days ago was caught with a girl, and after much speculation, he officially introduced her as his girlfriend and revealed that her name is Maite.

The singer in his official Instagram account published a photo in which he is with this woman with long blonde hair, and expressed: “Hello everyone! After a long time, years of being single, you know everything I have been through, my sentimental failures … Today Maite is part of my life, and I want to welcome her and let you know her, for all those people who have doubts about of what is happening with my personal life ”.

Before Christmas, in an interview, Cristian stated that one of his wishes for 2021 was that he would like to remarry: “I ask to remarry, or at least have a super father girlfriend for this new year.”

More than 100,000 followers ‘liked’ the photo of Cristian with his new love, and also expressed their good wishes, the interpreter thanked them for their comments: “What I most wish is that life gives us its blessings. Those who follow me with true love I know they will be just as happy as I am. Thank you all very much, thank you for showing this love, you are part too ”.

