Cristian Flores, the champion of the world under-17 which is already a DT in selection

Five years after becoming world champion with the Mexican u-17 Peru 2005, Cristian Flores decided to put an end to his career as a footballer. I was barely 22 years old when the archer emerged from Tecosyou are obliged for the few opportunities, he decided to end his short career as a player, to change your trajectory and start the career of a trainer.

At almost 15 years of lifting the title in the National stadium of Limaand with 8 of experience as a technical assistant, the Mexican you opened once more the doors to Flowers, who since October of 2019 is Technical Director the national team Sub-15, with which he seeks to put together a good litter with the aim of repeating the feat he achieved in the World cupbut now from the bench.

“I was a goalkeeper and one of the great things that happened to me was that I had to be a third goalie or secondbut always back of pure monsters. In Chiapas being alternate to the Conejo Pereza stage in Pachuca when I was Miguel Calerothen were some of the factors that forced me to look for another alternative, combined with some bad decisions in my career,” he said in a telephone interview to Mediotiempo.

“In October, got my resume to the National team and I was called to go to a job interview and from October I am the Technical Director of the Mexican National Team U-15. I now I am good there and I would love to form a group for an upcoming U-17 World because one of my goals is to be champion with a choice of youth”.

Flowers told that since he left the courts began to consider starting his career as a coach at the team where it was formed, Students Tecos, the hand of the Spanish Paco Ayestarán. In Pachuca, in addition to being a goalkeeping coach under the baton of Miguel Calerohad the possibility of being the assistant of Martin Palermo when he directed the helm of the Tuzos. Prior to that he was assistant in the Ascent MX, as well as DT in the Second and Third divisions.

“Calero gave me the opportunity to give the first steps as a coachwhen he retires he invited me to be part of his coaching staff. I think I made a wise decision because you have opened many doors.”

‘WE KNEW THAT WE WERE GOING TO BE CHAMPIONS’

Cristian, who was one of the few players of that template that he could not make his debut in First Division, talked to you since before you travel to Peru to focus squarely on the competition, in Mexico they said that they were going to be champions thanks to the mental work that he did Jesus Ramirez and your body technical.

In addition, and without leaving aside the quality of football players, found that the physical part, headed by the professor, Eduardo Espona, was also key to be able to get to the final and win the championship before the Selection of Brazil, which not only dominated and but we won with a convincing 3-0 in the National stadium of Lima.

“We knew what we wanted, lthe fundamental part was what made Jesus Ramirez and all of its technical body, the mental part, changing that chip, positive thinking and the power of the mind. Without a doubt, it was the vital tool that gave us that title”.