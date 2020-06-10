Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first footballer to earn 1 billion euros in revenue

Cristiano Ronaldo should not be affected by the economic crisis linked to the sars coronavirus. According to the information revealed by Forbes, the Portuguese is the first player to reach a billion euros of income over the whole of his career.

The striker of Juventus Turin is ahead narrowly his eternal rival Lionel Messi, after having pocketed last year more than 105 million, with its revenue sports, but also to its advertising contracts. According to ForbesCristiano Ronaldo is expected to total $ 765 million euros at the end of his contract with the Italian club, in June 2022.

A long career of seventeen years, which has allowed the five-times Ballon d’or to become at the same time one of the most public figures ‘bankables’. Last year, his new contract with Nike allowed him to reach 162 million euros, of which a good four million euros for each individual trophy won.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the third athlete to become a billionaire during his career, after the golfer Tiger Woods in 2009, and the boxer Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

The footballer the most popular in the world ?

If the sponsors are willing to put their hands in their pockets to afford the services of Cristiano Ronaldo, it is because the figures speak for themselves. Last January, he became the first person to cross the bar of 200 million subscribers on Instagram, ahead of the pop stars most famous like Ariana Grande or Selena Gomez.

During the confinement, the Portuguese had racked up more than € 2 million for four publications, sponsored…