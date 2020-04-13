Cristiano Ronaldo, Conor McGregor, Usain Bolt… The best-of networks of the day

The workout of the day

It has become a habit for Cristiano Ronaldo : share their workouts on social networks. This Monday, it is abdominal for the international Portuguese. With the help of his children, the player of Juventus Turin was practised in his house at Madeira. Confined to his native country since the beginning of the pandemic, the five-times golden ball constantly to keep in shape.

The delivery of the day

Known for putting his opponents KO in a octagon, Conor McGregor joined the talk. The Irish had announced that it would help the hospitals in their country by providing them with protective equipment to the tune of 1 million euros. “Today I bought, for an amount of one million euros, personal protection equipment, which will be distributed in all the hospitals of the region of Leinster engaged in the fight“he said on the social networks a few weeks ago. Thing promised, thing due.

The thanks of the day

We need to Lionel Messi. On his account Instagramthe “pulga” has sent a message full of tenderness for all “the anonymous heroes“who are committed in hospitals. “I would like to send you my most sincere thanks for the job you are doing“wrote the Argentine for the week of health workers, which ended last weekend.

The expenditure of the day

Are you looking for a solution to get rid of all the chocolate eaten during the Easter Sunday ? Do as Valtteri Bottas. The driver of the team of Formula 1 Mercedes-AMG-Petronas did not hesitate to do a session of exercise bike to burn a few calories.

The coach of the day

Once is not custom, Bixente Lizarazu just become a new coach of the day for a session of body weight. For its 23rd issue in the series during the quarantine, the champion of the world 98 works with a strap, a material that we can find in all the sports shops. Easy to attach, this tool lets you work with all members effectively and most importantly accessible to all. You can do it !

The humorist of the day

Known for his little jokes and his relaxation in international competitions of athletics, Usain Bolt feast also on the social networks. The sprinter of jamaica, world record holder in the 100 m, 200 m and 4×100 m, has not hesitated to share, on this Easter Monday, his concept of social distance. An area in which he excelled on the straight lines across the globe. It’s simple, there was no one better than him. Sacred Usain !