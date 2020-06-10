Cristiano Ronaldo First Footballer Billionaire

The famous magazine Forbes has revealed this week.

While Kylie Jenner is the star the most

bankable of the year 2019 (with $ 520 million), and by far, as she beat Kanye West, which rises to 170 million, the athletes are placed well in this ranking. Federer (106.3 million), Cristiano Ronaldo ($105 million) and Messi (104 million) round out the top 5 while Neymar and Lebron James are in the top 10.

Although it is preceded by a short head by Roger Federer on his income 2019, Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved a real feat since he is the first footballer to become a billionaire. The five-times Ballon d’or was notably accumulated $ 650 million in wages since the beginning of his career. The rest of the revenues of the Portuguese comes from its various business, between contracts of sponsorship (it would include $ 20 million annually with Nike), its brands (clothes, underwear, perfumes…), and its investment (in a clinic of hair transplant in Madrid or even in a Portuguese hotel group) and its social networks, where posts that are sponsored are real gold mines ($47 million just by 2019 for CR7).

Only Michael Jordan (after his career, thanks to its brand), Tiger Woods (in 2009) and Floyd Mayweather (in 2017) had succeeded, before Cristiano Ronaldo, the feat of mounting a fortune of a billion dollars thanks to the sport.