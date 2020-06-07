Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylie Jenner, Kanye West… these stars who have won most money according to Forbes in 2020

The month of June is the month where every year, the American magazine Forbes discloses the amounts earned by the athletes or personalities from the world of cinema or music. Today, the publication of the Atlantic has unveiled these people who have earned the most money in 2020 (calculated between June 2019 and May 2020). The first place goes to… Kylie Jenner with $ 590 million.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics was ranked second in the standings last year. According to Forbes, the young mother of 22-year-old has achieved most of its revenues after selling 51% of his business of beauty Coty, Inc., which is valued at 900 million dollars.

On the second step, we find her brother-in-law, rapper Kanye West. The musician had publicly criticized the magazine last November for not having named a billionaire. Recently, the husband of Kim K. distinguished himself after having participated in demonstrations in Chicago after the death of George Floyd and has made a gift of $ 2 million to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmad Arbery, victims of police violence.

To conclude, the podium, you can find Roger Federer. The tennis player Switzerland is the athlete the best paid with extremely juicy advertising contracts.

Another fact to note, Cristiano Ronaldo became the 3rd athlete only to reach one billion dollars during his career. Only golfer Tiger Woods and boxer Floyd Mayweather were got (respectively in 2009 and 2017). It’s $ 105 million earned in the year 2019 (an annual salary consisting of both the football than the commercials) that have contributed to achieving these astronomical figures.

Check out the full 10 stars the best paid of the year, according to Forbes magazine :

1. Kylie Jenner – $ 590 million

2. Kanye West – $ 170 million

3. Roger Federer – $ 106.3 million

4. Cristiano Ronaldo – $ 105 million

5. Lionel Messi – $ 104 million

6. Tyler Perry – $ 97 million

7. Neymar – 95.5 million

8. Howard Stern – $ 90 million

9. LeBron James – 88.2 million of dollars

10. Dwayne Johnson – $ 87.5 million

Jb.