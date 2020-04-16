Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the National team from its inception











The stay Cristiano Ronaldo in his native land, Madeira for the covid-19, he did return to the premises of the CD Nationalone of the squad that drove him to be a professional footballer with barely 10 years of age.

Through its account of Instagram, CR7 gave to know the visit to the museum of his old clubin addition to showing off some photos to hand out trophies to the team and finally signing the book of honor.

"It is always good to get home," published the football player of Juventus Turin in their social networks.











It should be noted that in National Madeira it is the first team that returns to their workouts common to the quarantine by the covid-19.

CR7 WITH THE NATIONAL

The lusitanian player began his career as a professional player in the Sporting Lisbon with 16 years, however, before reaching the box, betis, would pass by the CD National.

Club with which to demonstrate the talent and quality required to succeed in the elite of football, which would eventually catapult The Lions Green and White.

Later would come the Manchester United and after succeeding there, it would pass to the ranks of the Real Madrid where would get four titles of the Champions League.

