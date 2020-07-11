Cristina Cordula blown away by the sexy suit candidate !

The candidate of the Queens of shopping, you know that you must not only succeed in convincing their opponents, but they must also appeal to the more hard-line judges : Cristina Cordula. The famous Brazilian image consultant is very demanding, and always ensures that the candidates who come to try their luck in their emission comply with some rules. And the most important of these are known through all of France : the flesh-colored stockings and leggings are prohibited, nails must be varnish in the case of the opening of the shoes, the makeup should be fresh and, above all, the candidate must follow the theme and find clothes adapted to their morphology. Once all these rules are followed : instead of making the purchase? This Friday, July 10, what are the best friends of Sidonie and Nesrine, which ended this week, with the theme “sexy, flat shoes”.

“She has sent coal !”

The two friends have toured the shops in Paris, and opted for a clingy black dress to the shoulder asymmetrical, with a pair of sandals. A team that has completely captivated Cristina Cordula, who did not hesitate to congratulate the duo ! “Oh, yes !”, said the mom of Enzo and discover the parade of Nesrine. “It is amazing. This is a HOTTIE,” insisted the host of the Queens of shopping. “I love the way she gets on the podium, which was sent to the coal. No, I have a flat, and sexy

