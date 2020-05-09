Cristina Cordula dézingue a candidate for fan of Kim Kardashian

The issue of worship “queens of shopping” continues on M6. And as usual, the high priestess of fashion, Cristina Cordula always captivated for his infectious smile, his good humor and his remarks very cash. Yesterday, Tuesday 21 April, the candidate of the day had particularly marked the spirits. All aboard, and unlike usual, her wardrobe and her routine make-up were not so catastrophic. Cristina has even validated a lot of items in the dressing room of the young woman, called Sarah.

But throughout the story, viewers were able to discover a big fan of the United States, american fashion and, more specifically, Kim Kardashian. With its curves, and his buxom, Sarah never ceases to identify with the star of reality tv the most well-known in the world. Sarah devotes a real cult to the mom of North, San, Chicago, and Psalm. During her shopping, she has also, on several occasions, to try outfits on in which one has already been able to see Kim.

But Kim K., this is not really the cup of tea of Cristina Cordula : “I find that, Kim Kardashian, the way she dresses, to me, this is not a class. Because it is not showing any, that will be nice. On the contrary, it is vulgar. Is it that I am clear ? “ And even if the final look chosen by the young lady was rather cute, the mom of Enzo has not missed and has not appreciated the choice of Sarah. Remains to be seen whether she will win the title of queen of shopping, and the response on Friday…

The editorial in’