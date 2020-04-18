Cristinao Ronaldo and his happy times with his son Matthew

“Father, like son,” wrote Christian in the publication in which your little laughs with the sounds of dad and shows teeth. The clip, in addition, fail to see that Matthew each day looks more like his famous ancestor, a resemblance that even their followers had pointed out in the comments of your profile in social networks.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a dad very playful

Moments like this fill the profiles of the social networks of the player. Just a few days ago showed the world how are the workouts at home with four children, so in addition to Matthew and Eva Maria, the native of Portugal is the father of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and next to Georgina welcomed two years ago at Alana, his daughter in common.

©@christian Cristiano Ronaldo loves his role as dad, and he loves to play with their children

“Kids, let your dad do his work,” wrote Christian in a publication in which their children play with him while he tries to exercise to keep in shape when they return to the pitch. Although for a moment it looks complicated, Christian manages to include their babies in the workouts and do weights with their small in the face of the laughter of children, and Georgina Rodriguez, who recorded the video funny.