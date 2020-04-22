Criticize Miguel Herrera on the mask of evil since

Miguel Herrera or in quarantine are saved from the criticism and caused controversy in social networks, by use of the wrong way a mask.

Via Instagram, the “Louse” Herrera shared a video in which staff of a private company sanitizes the interior of your home, but when you enter in the making of the recording, apparently has bad as the face cloths.

Users who are aware of neglect did not hesitate to point out in various social networks, because of the controversy that often result in by his character and by the fact of being the head coach of the Eagles, a squad that holds fourth place in the Closing 2020.

Yes, the technician noted in the video that the chemical applied is not dangerous to children and pets.

Since the beginning of the social isolation, due to the coronavirus outbreak in the world, Miguel Herrera has been active in the social networks, in which it has expressed that they prefer to wait the time necessary for the return of football and of the people to the stadium.

