Criticized by Rose McGowan, Natalie Portman responds to him

Steve Granitz via Getty Images At the Oscars, Natalie Portman appeared with a cloak on which the name of certain directors, such as Mati Diop and Greta Gerwig, had been embroidered in a “wink” for their “movies incredible.”

CONTROVERSY – the holding of The discord. Accused of hypocrisy by Rose McGowan after be appeared at the Oscars in an outfit of Dior, on which were embroidered the names of the directors snobées by the ceremony, Natalie Portman takes the word.

This Thursday, the 13th of February, the actress of “Black Swan” has shared a press release relayed in its entirety by several sources such as Deadline, to defend themselves. She insists on the fact that the cape in question wanted to be “a mere blink of an eye” to the “films of incredible” of these metteuses stage. She has wanted, in any case, distract on it or their to steal the limelight.

Natalie Portman is in agreement with Rose McGowan. It did not ask him a lot of courage. “Courage is a term that I relate more to actions like those of the women who have testified against Harvey Weinstein in recent weeks, under incredible pressure”, grants it.

Denounce the glass ceiling

She continues: “It is true that I’ve only done a few films with women. In the course of my long career, I’ve only had the chance to work with directors only a few times.” She cites, among others, Marya Cohen, Mira Nair, Rebecca Zlotowski and Sofia Coppola.

The actress wishes to recall that it is difficult, very difficult for a woman to make a film. Even when they get there, they face many of the festivals that refuse to open their doors, vending machines, chilly or, as in this ceremony of the Oscars, to the institutions of the cinema, which do not take the trouble of the reward.

“I’ve tried, and I will continue to try. Although I have not yet succeeded, I hope that we are entering a new day,” she says.

Rose McGowan, dissenting

In addition to the cloak of the latter, the 92nd academy awards ceremony has been marked by several speeches strong in favour of parity. “All the women are super-heroes”, launched on the scene, Brie Larson, Sigourney Weaver, and Gal Gadot. While the composer of the “Joker” Hildur Gudnadóttir called “women, mothers and young girls,” to “hear [leurs] voice.”

This was not to the taste of Rose McGowan. His message focused not only on Natalie Portman. It was also a long line of actresses “who play the role of women who care about other women” without any evidence of acts in favour of equality of women and men.