Criticized in your physique and your curves, Lizzo reacts

Lizzo has not her tongue in her pocket, she replied with frankness and humor to the attacks she receives in virtue of their physical.

Tired of the nasty comments and painful in the physical, Lizzo has chosen to counter-attack. In a video released on TikTok on June 10, 2020, the singer of 32 years has particularly addressed to those who make fun of people with curves. “If you don’t grossophobe… continue to scroll down… ok, now that all of the grossophobes are here,” she wrote, sarcastically. She began her message by explaining the practice of physical exercises during the past five years, while posting videos of his workouts, sports.

“It may surprise some of you that I do not work for your ideal body type. I am working to have my ideal body type, and do you know what kind is it?” asked to its subscribers. “This is not your business, because I am beautiful, I am strong, I am doing my job and I stay on my job”, she firmly started, showing pictures of her in bathing suit and of the valuation of its forms.

@lizzo if you’re not a fat shamer… keep reading… ok, now that all of the fat shamers are here: ♀️✨ I Buttercup – Jack Stauber

“So the next time that you see someone and you think, that drinking smoothies with cabbage, kale or eat Macdonalds, they would have to do the exercises or not, how you look at yourself and worry about your own body ? “he sliced of the star. “Health is not only determined by what we release to the outside. The healthy is also about what happens on the inside. And a lot of that you need to clean the inside of your home. Have a good day,” said the famous musician.

A multi-talented artist

In another video, the interpreter of “the Truth Hurts” has responded to a father reading the comment of an internet user who criticized his son. “Your son must go to do exercises, otherwise it will become in the next Lizzo,” wrote a subscriber. “Oh, you mean the next to win a million dollars, to be on the cover of Vogue, winning 3 Grammy awards, icon, actress, activist, with a perfect ass ?”, she had said with a sense of humor.

@lizzo Oh u mean the next million dollar dealin, cover of Vogue time, 3 times Grammy award winner, icon, actress, activist, w has the perfect ass? I original sound – uploads_of_fun

