Critique of “Perry Mason”, the reinvention and the deep copy of a classic

Perry Mason only lost one case. During the nine seasons that he was in the antenna, the defense lawyer legendary played by Raymond Burrlike a boxer who has kissed the canvas, there has been a single loss. A winner able to come at the last minute to save his client. The hero of a life in which the audience in the middle of the Twentieth century has wanted to see in your new tv. Since then, it has rained a lot on the small screen, to such an extent the new Perry Mason comes on HBO hardened in guilt, and is presented as a loser with a multitude of moral advantagesThat is to say, as a (anti) hero in contemporary that we have already taken the habit of loving in spite of its many defects.

Shea Whigham and Matthew Rhys in ‘Perry Mason’

The open road and paved with Tony Soprano, Walter White, Don Draper or Vic Mackey has been made in recent years by figures such as Barry Berkman, BoJack Horseman or Villanelle, which more than meet the conditions to be classified as anti-heroes, have emphasized the idea of change, to abandon the behaviors toxic and destructive to try to rehabilitate. With this background in mind, the first episode of “Perry Mason” takes us to Los Angeles in 1931 to introduce an anti-hero manual: A private detective, alcoholic, psychologically tortured after having fought during the First world War, familiar with the margins of society and despised by their work on the street. But what at first glance appears to be another series that is haunted by the shadows of its protagonist, and thankfully Grows and develops throughout its eight chapters, the fusion of them with a dark atmosphere and violent, which currently houses the conflicts rigorous..

When the project landed at HBO in the year 2016, the cocktail of talents reflects the intentions of the network: Robert Downey Jr. I was going to play Mason from scripts by Nic Pizzolatto, the creator of ‘True Detective’. Four years later, Pizzolatto, who was wearing his anthology of the police at full speed, has left HBO to settle in at Disney, and Downey Jr. has given the main witness of Matthew Rhys, whose journey on “The Americans” was consolidated on the small screen. . After these changes, Ron Fitzgerald and Rolin Jones were in charge of the room script, that has among his credits are such titles as ” Friday Night Lights “, “Boardwalk Empire” or ” Westworld “. Contrary to what you might expect with Pizzolatto as an architect, creative, Fitzgerald and Jones flee the extreme intensity and the innovation narrative, offering a product that is more affordable, but no less effective.

Tatiana Maslany on ‘Perry Mason’

The streets before the eyes of now

In terms of the plot of this reboot of ‘Perry Mason’, it should be noted that this is a prequel, so that his protagonist does not spend a lot of time in front of the courts as their future, but in darker environments in search of evidence to solve the media business that is changing the life: a murder, a macabre, which hides a larger conspiracy. Unlike the original series, a procedure that contained chapters of a self-closing, this new version extends a single case in the entire season. In this way, the detective, played in a such a beautiful way by Rhys, is constantly being lost and rediscovered in the twists and turns of a society mired in the Great Depression. In this context of a suffocating, social, economic and moral concepts of good and evil were polarized to the extreme, but Mason is not registered in any of them, because, Despite the fact that their ultimate goal is to get to the truth, their methods of overcoming this are very questionable..

Without ever losing sight of these imperfections, the series do not jump directly in the pool of anti-heroes, pioneers mentioned above. In the search for greater diversification of the representation, Fitzgerald and Jones, build a character anachronistic in the attribution is not a mentality that is more to do with their timeand therefore, try at all costs that this does not generate a rejection or not offend. Mason is indifferent to homosexuality and racial prejudice, and gender, although this does not imply that the fiction to represent an idyllic world, free of racism, misogyny and homophobia. This is where an assortment of castings of support, including several characters from the novels of Erle Stanley Gardner, in which the adaptation is based, who suffer from discrimination. In fact, the same case that supports the season today represents a topical issue: the ease with which the society accuses women of the behaviors forgiven without consequences for the men.

By not focusing exclusively on the investigation and the trauma of its protagonist, “Perry Mason” grows based on the work of Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, John Lithgow, Shea Whigham, Gayle Rankin, Justin Kirk and Stephen Root. Tatiana Maslany, deserves a special mention, which serves as a counterpoint to the fatigue of Mason. The protagonist of “Orphan Black” gives a demonstration fascinating presence on the stage here about to enter into the skin of a preacher who truly believes in the smoke that sells. Their energy and their personal conflicts, and reveal some of the best moments of the eight episodes. In addition, his duel with Mason can be extrapolated to the management of the team of the series. On the one hand, we met up with Tim Van Patten, a veteran of HBO from the time of ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘The Wire’, and on the other side of the medal is the filmmaker of Turkish Deniz Gamze Ergüven, which made its debut with the ” Mustang “. The synergy between the two is that the flavor of the classic black and the expression of graphic violence go hand in hand with an exploration of deep emotional and evocative characters..

Matthew Rhys embodies Perry Mason before his brilliant career as a lawyer

A reference is to be reborn

If the “Perry Mason”, published between the years 1950 and 1960, was a series of its time, the magazine of the HBO is not less. This is in no way revolutionary, not the concept is a crazy anti-hero that the chain itself has worked, but does not give symptoms of exhaustion during the exploration of different voices, that go through a staging so effective in their raids on the street the thriller police officer in their exciting claims of drama judicial. And even though this origin story has been sold as a mini-series, HBO has a product with great potential of expansion in recent years and broaden their concerns attractive.. Your protagonist may not be the winner, flawless yesteryear, but it is precisely this that makes him (and the series) in a win.