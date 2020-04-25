Cross Blue: Fernando Morientes makes sure that the Machine is the club more known in Europe

The former player of the Real Madrid, Fernando Morientes, said that in Spain is still fairly the mexican soccer, being the Machine Cement factory of Cruz azul the team which more knowledge you have between the fans and clubs.

In an interview with Record, Morientes he pointed out that one of the factors that influenced the popularity of the set celeste was the hiring of Spanish Paco Jémez as their technical director.

“Apart from that it is a great club, this has continued over to Blue Cross, because a fellow countryman (Paco Jémez) ran”

"Apart from that it is a great club, this has continued over to Blue Cross, because a fellow countryman (Paco Jémez) were directed". Fernando Morientes mentioned in talk with RECORD that Cruz Azul is the team's most followed in Europe.

The former striker merengue also pointed out that I knew about the institution because he had to deal with it when it was directed to the bottom of Madrid during an international tournament played in Mexico.