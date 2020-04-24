Cross Blue: Igor Lichnovsky leaves in doubt his future with the Machine

Igor Lichnovskydefender of the Machine Cement factory of Cruz Azulleft in doubt his future in the whole sky then I revealed that it’s been pretty close to leaving the Liga MX to return to Chile.

Through its official account of Instagram, Lichnovsky he began to interact with their followers in a series of questions and answers, where a follower of the Catholic university of Chile he asked the defender andean when it would return to the club.

Read also: Club America: Jéremy Ménez revealed his favourite player of the League MX

“I long for that moment, I hope that it is in the plans of God. I’ve been a firm going here but finally, even at the last hour, God has not wanted. We’ll see what happens now”

After leaving the U Catholic, Lichnovsky went to Porto, and then play with Sporting Gijon and Real Valladolid, in Spain. Later, the advocate came as a reinforcement to the Rays of the Necaxa and finally he was signed by the Blue Cross.

At the start of the Decommissioning 2020, Igor Lichnovsky suffered an injury that has taken away from the courts until the last few days that were played, before I got the break for the Coronavirus.